AFC Leopards co-opt Karani to help grow and maintain club membership

The official is returning to the Den after she left in 2019 as she had served the local giants for three years as a top administrator

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side AFC Leopards have incorporated Irene Kanani into their national executive committee.

Karani is returning to the local giants after she previously served as a national executive member between 2016 and 2019. She is now part of the club's top brass that consists of chairman Dan Shikanda, Oliver Shikuku, who is the secretary, treasurer Maurice Chichi and chief executive officer Victor Bwibo.

"[Irene] Karani has been co-opted into AFC Leopards national executive committee (NEC) as a committee member effective today [Saturday]," the club announced .

"Among other duties, Karani will be tasked with growing and maintaining the club’s membership as well as formulating strategies for fans and branches synergies.

"The appointment is central to a governance model that has seen the composition and remit of AFC Leopards’ NEC extended to deliver an even more modern, dynamic and streamlined governance structure as well as achieve the stipulated gender parity.

"Karani is an active member of the AFC Leopards Coast branch."

Karani revealed what her expectations are as she joins AFC Leopards who were in good form when the 2020/21 FKF Premier League season was suspended in March.

"I am honoured and humbled to be called upon to serve this great club that I hold so dear to my heart. Coming into this position I look forward to working closely with the rest of the leadership in guiding this club as we reclaim our rightful place,” she said.

Recently, the Premier League side announced the renewal of membership status for stakeholders.

The concerned parties had been given until the end of March to renew their membership and make the accompanying payments.

The members were given a grace period of 15 days after the March 31 deadline and failure to renew would have led to their deletion from the membership roll.

The club members have been an integral part of AFC Leopards as they have been contributing towards the financial well-being of the former Premier League champions.