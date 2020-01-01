AFC Leopards claw Tusker FC in pre-season friendly

Ingwe will open their FKF-PL campaign with a home game against Kisumu-based side Western Stima next Friday

AFC have continued their preparations for the new season on a high note after defeating FC 2-0 in a pre-season friendly match played on Friday morning.

The 13-time league champions started the match on a high note, creating numerous chances and limiting the Ruaraka-based side from getting chances, especially in front of the goal.

Striker Elvis Rupia happened to score what turned out to be the only goal in the first 45 minutes. The Brewers failed to track his run, and the former and Wazito FC striker had an easy task to find the back of the net.

The Robert Matano-led side tried to push for an equalizer in the second half, but it was Ingwe who doubled the advantage when youngster Austine Odhiambo converted from close range to give his team a deserved 2-0 win.

Leopards team manager Tom Juma believes Ingwe are ready for the start of the 2020/21 Football Federation (FKF) Premier League scheduled to start on Friday, November 20.

"Despite the 2-0 win, it was a tough game, to be honest, Tusker are a good side and they played well," the former international told Goal after the match.

"We are, however, happy with the way Leopards players have played the game. It shows we are ready for the new season. You can tell from the body language and the players' fitness level.

"Playing against a big team like Tusker and getting a 2-0 win is also a good sign that we are ready."

Some of the high-profile games Leopards have played are against National Super League sides Shabana FC and Ushuru FC. They fell by a solitary goal against the Glamour Boys before defeating the Tax Collectors 3-0.

They also played against top tier side FC and registered a 2-2 draw.

The former champions will be at Nyayo Stadium to play in their opener and the former midfielder expects the best from his players/.

"Yes, we are prepared but we cannot say it is a guarantee we will get maximum points," Juma stated.

"Western Stima are a good side as well, we respect them. Yes, we want a win, but we have to show them respect meaning we have to take the game with all the seriousness it deserves."