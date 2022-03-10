AFC Leopards claim Ulinzi Stars resorted to threats and abuses in Kericho

AFC Leopards have claimed Ulinzi Stars resorted to threats and intimidation after they could not provide a fully-equipped ambulance for Wednesday's Football Kenya Federation Premier League match.

The match, that had been scheduled to be hosted at Kericho Green Stadium, was called off because the Soldiers could not get the ambulance, and Ingwe have now given their side of the story after the development.

"Our match against Ulinzi Stars could not take off since the home team, Ulinzi Stars, could not provide an ambulance with the minimum basic life support machines," Leopards said in a statement obtained by GOAL.

"According to the Red Cross, 'Basic Life Support, or BLS, generally refers to the type of care that first responders, health care providers, and public safety professionals provide to anyone who is experiencing cardiac arrest, respiratory distress, or an obstructed airway.

"It requires knowledge and skills in cardiopulmonary resuscitation using external defibrillators [AED] and relieving airway obstructions in patients of every age' thus, the match could not start because the home team did not have an AED machine.

"This was guided by a memo from FKF PL to the clubs dated January 28th, which stipulates 'the ambulances have to have advanced life support equipment, with basic life support being the acceptable minimum.

"We sought advice from the match commissioner to take responsibility in case of any occurrence, which he declined, and we were left with no choice but to protect the lives of our players and fans after the expiry of the stipulated waiting time.

"It is absurd that we had to conduct our warm-ups without an ambulance since it arrived late with 10 minutes to kick-off with five paramedics instead of the required eight.

"Sad to note that an incident in Euro 2020 involving Denmark's Christian Eriksen during the Euro 2020 soccer championship Group B match between Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen was arrested with the help of an AED, and we were surprised that the home team, instead of reasoning with us, resorted to threats, abuses, and intimidation."

Early in January, another match involving the Nakuru-based club was called off after they could not provide an ambulance with basic requirements before their Premier League match against Sofapaka.