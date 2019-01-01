'AFC Leopards chased shadows against Kisumu All-Stars' - Omino

The tactician was impressed with the way his charges played against Ingwe despite losing by a solitary goal

Kisumu All-Stars head coach Henry Omino insists AFC were lucky to defeat his charges in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Sunday.

An 18th-minute strike by Whyvonne Isuza was enough to hand the hosts maximum points against the promoted side at Kenyatta Stadium.

Despite producing an improved performance in the second half, All-Stars did not manage to get a goal, but the veteran coach was left impressed regardless.

"[AFC Leopards] were outplayed especially in the second half, they were reduced to nothing and ended up chasing shadows," Omino told Goal on Monday.

"Defensive mixup allowed Ingwe to score the first goal; we came back stronger in the second half and dominated. Too bad we could not score an equalizer; I feel we were unlucky. It is a lesson learned for us, we will be better in the next game."

The tactician is optimistic about good times ahead after managing to collect six points from their last three games.

"It was a poor start for us, but we are now on the right path and I am confident we will be even better in the forthcoming league matches. The team is stronger and determined to perform better," Omino concluded.

The team will have an extra week to prepare before playing Zoo FC in their next game.