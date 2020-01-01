AFC Leopards chairman Shikanda warns rivals: Makwatta is not for sale

The Ingwe boss has warned teams salivating for the signature of the former Ulinzi Stars player that he is not going anywhere

AFC have warned their lead striker John Makwatta will not leave the Den any time soon.

The leading Kenyan Premier League ( ) scorer with 12 goals has been linked with a move away from the club with reports also claiming he is a target for Zambian club Nkana FC.

However, club chairman Dan Shikanda has categorically stated the club is not keen and will not discuss anything to do with the transfer of the player this January window.

“Yes we have financial problems, but we are not looking to sell him [Makwatta].,” Shikanda is quoted by the Standard Newspaper.

“Like the rest of the players who have been understanding, we are determined to keep this team together. This is why we are calling upon all AFC Leopards fans and well-wishers to get behind the team by paying their membership and subscription fees.”

Shikanda has also revealed why the former striker picked the number 34 jersey after signing for the club.

“He is an unbelievable striker. When he joined the Den, he said he would score 10 goals in the first leg, 10 in the second, eight in the KPL Top Eight and six in FKF Cup, hence his decision to take up shirt number 34,” Shikanda continued.

“He asked these targets be inserted in his contract. That is how confident Makwatta is. What is encouraging is he is a team player. He creates chances for fellow teams and carries himself with decorum.”

Makwatta, who has played in all but two (Kakamega and ) of Leopards 17 league games, is followed by striker Timothy Otieno on the KPL top scorers chart on nine goals.