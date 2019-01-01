AFC Leopards chairman Dan Mule: I will not defend my position at the club

The Ingwe chairman throws in the towel just two months before the club goes to elections to pick new office bearers

AFC chairman Dan Mule says he will not seek re-election in the forthcoming club elections.

The official has been at the helm of the club's administration since July 2016 when he was elected to take over from Allan Kasavuli.

“I will not be vying for any position; I will not defend my seat in the June elections. This is because most of the time I am away on business which I feel is not good for the club.

"As the chairman, it is good to be around to help the club run smoothly, it is something that I have not been able to do and that is why I am leaving,” Mule told Goal in an interview.

During his tenure, AFC Leopards won the FKF in 2017 and represented the country in the Caf Confederation Cup but were eliminated by Madagascan side FOSA in the preliminary stages.

Goal understands that Mule is not impressed with the way decisions have been passed at the club and that is one of the reasons why he is walking away.

However, he is open about making a return to the team in future.

“It does not mean that in future I will not vie for any seat at the club, no, I love AFC Leopards and will want to be involved again in the near future.”

Ingwe is currently placed 10th on the log after accumulating 34 points.