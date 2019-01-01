AFC Leopards captain Robinson Kamura warns Gor Mahia ahead of Mashemeji Derby

Gor Mahia are currently riding on a good form as AFC Leopards' dips

AFC Leopards must get three points from Gor Mahia, says captain Robinson Kamura ahead of the Saturday’s Mashemeji Derby.

A struggling AFC Leopards, who have lost three games in a row, will face a K’Ogalo side that is currently enjoying a good run of form.

Ingwe is languishing 15th on the log, but Kamura believes that even the standing at the table will have very little effect on who comes out with the victory in the derby.

“We need the three points. Gor Mahia is currently in a good form, we respect them, but they should know that we need the points. We are going for three points.

“The Derby doesn’t require any motivation. It’s an event to the fans but to us (players), it is like playing any other team in the league and what is important is the three points. This is not a tournament, but a league match,” Kamura told Bamba Sport.

K’Ogalo has dominated the last couple of games between them and AFC Leopard, who last beat Gor Mahia way back in 2016.