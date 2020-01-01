‘AFC Leopards can only afford free agents’ – Homeboyz’ Shimanyula after Thiong’o exit

The football administrator has hit out at rivals Ingwe for always signing free agents, saying they cannot afford to buy players

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has aimed a dig at AFC after they unveiled their long-term transfer target Peter Thiong’o.

Ingwe confirmed on Sunday they had signed the former Homeboyz winger on a two-year contract ahead of the 2020-21 FKF Premier League scheduled to kick off on November 20.

The two clubs have had a long battle for the services of the player since Ingwe confirmed their interest, with Homeboyz claiming the player will not leave for the Den.

However, after confirming the player had signed as a free agent after his contract with Homeboyz ended on October 31, Shimanyula has now taken a swipe at Ingwe, claiming they are always hanging loose to sign free agents because ‘they don’t have money to sign players.”

“I knew they will unveil Peter [Thiong’o] as a free agent, they don’t have money to sign players,” Shimanyula told Goal on Sunday. “They had to wait for his contract to run down before opening negotiations with him.

“It is unfortunate that a big club like AFC Leopards cannot afford money to buy players, they are just waiting for free agents and then pounce with big social media unveilings. I pity them because they don’t have money to do transfer business, they never do genuine deals.

“If you look at their past transfer records, most of the players they get every window are free agents, but to be honest, I don’t have any problem with Thiong’o leaving, we thank him for the services he rendered while at Homeboyz and wish him well at Ingwe.”

The 13-time league champions have been working on strengthening their team ahead of the new season and have already signed John Oyemba, Harrison Mwendwa, Bienvenue Shaka, and Congolese midfielder Fabrice Mugheni.

Vincent Oburu, who has since signed for Wazito FC, and defender Christopher Oruchum, who landed at FC, are the only local-based players to have confirmed their exit from AFC Leopards thus far.

Ingwe, who are targeting this season's league title, will start their campaign on November 20 at home against .

On November 28, the former champions will be away to league debutants Bidco United, before they take on Zoo FC on December 4 at home in a game that will be expected to start at 18:30.

After facing Zoo, Leopards will play host to on December 9. The Sugar Millers have always proved a tough opponent for Ingwe and the last time the two meet at Sudi Stadium a 2-2 draw was recorded.