AFC Leopards can focus on KCB clash despite problems - Juma

The administrator expects a tough game against the Bankers but is optimistic his charges will shine

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma is hopeful the team will get maximum points against on Thursday in the Kenyan Premier League.

The Bankers are currently in good form and they managed to claim a 5-1 win against Posta in their last match. While Ingwe's last game two weeks ago against Nzoia ended 2-2, the club has not had the best of preparations for the game owing to off-pitch matters.

Players have twice boycotted training sessions protesting their unpaid dues, while coach Andre Casa Mbungo has made it clear he might be forced to leave if the situation does not improve.

"I understand the situation is tough for everybody but when on the pitch, we focus on the game," Juma told Goal on Thursday.

"[KCB] are a good side, they are riding high in confidence and would like to take advantage of our situation. However, we will give our best on the pitch as usual and try to claim maximum points. It is going to be a tough match but we want to capitalize on our chances and win the game."

Fans have also been urged to turn out in large numbers and support the team in all ways.

"This is the time our fans should come out and support the boys, it is tough and without their support, it will not be easy. We need them [fans] against KCB, motivation is what the players need," Juma concluded.

The Bankers are currently fifth on the log with 21 points while Ingwe are placed seventh on 17 points.