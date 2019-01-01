AFC Leopards bus set to be repossessed by Kakamega hotel over unpaid bills

Ingwe's financial crisis bites hard as the club is yet to pay players for three months and have also threatened to skip a league match

Cash-strapped AFC are facing a battle with auctioneers after they failed to pay bills at an unidentified hotel during their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against Sugar.

A source within the club and privy to the happenings has confirmed to Goal how the club is not in a position to set foot in Kakamega since the hotel is now seeking to repossess the team’s bus to help clear the huge bill.

“We don’t have a place now where we can reside during our matches in Kakamega because most of the hotels we have been using we owe them,” the source told Goal on Tuesday.

“In fact, one of the hotels have already sent auctioneers to take our team bus so as they can use it to pay the bill we left after our league match against Chemelil Sugar.

“The situation in this club is now getting out of hand because even the players have not received salaries for the last three months, they have not paid house rents and I know a few of them who have been denied access to their houses by the landlords.”

The source has also confirmed to Goal the team might hand a walkover in their next league match against on Saturday.

“What I know the players have refused to train, they have said enough is enough and if nothing improves between now and the weekend, then they will not play,” the source continued.

“All the [players] need is money to pay for their accruing bills. We don’t have even money to fuel the team bus, it is that serious and we ask the fans to come out and support the team financially.”

AFC Leopards and are among the teams in the top flight who don’t have a sponsor following the exit of betting firm SportPesa a few weeks ago.

Goal also understands the club’s coach Casa Mbungo travelled to his native home in Rwanda on Sunday and is yet to return to oversee training for the next match.

“It is true the coach travelled to Kigali to sort out a few family problems but the team should be training under his assistant Anthony [Kimani]. I am not sure when [Mbungo] will return, all I know he is currently not in the country," the source confirmed.

AFC Leopards was the first team to benefit from a walkover this season after failed to honour their match at Awendo Green Stadium before the international break.