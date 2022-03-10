AFC Leopards blasts Ulinzi Stars for lack of professionalism after FKF Premier League abandonment

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems is gutted that the match between them and Ulinzi Stars failed to kick off on Wednesday owing to what he terms as a waste and lack of professionalism.

The two teams were scheduled to play in the Football Kenya Federations Premier League at the Kericho Green Stadium in the Kenyan top-tier. However, the four-time league champions failed to provide a well-equipped ambulance, prompting the 13-time champions to refuse to play.

Eventually, the match was called off, and the former Simba SC coach was left frustrated.

What did Aussems say?

"Driving six hours from Nairobi to Kericho, paying for a group of 30 people and not being allowed to play because Ulinzi, for the second time, is not in order concerning the essential medical equipment, is a very frustrating situation," Aussems wrote on Twitter.

"Such a waste and a lack of professionalism!"

On January 8, Sofapaka refused to play as well after the Soldiers failed to provide a well-equipped ambulance for the top-tier game.

The match had been scheduled to be played at 3 pm on the day and despite Batoto ba Mungu waiting for an hour, the Nakuru-based team failed to get what was needed.

Since it is the mandate of the home team to provide the facility, it is expected that Sofapaka and Leopards will be given three points each by the FKF Caretaker Committee.

As it stands, Ingwe are currently placed 10th on the table with 26 points from the 20 matches they have played. With their inexperienced side, the Nairobi charges have secured six wins, eight draws and six losses, scoring 21 goals and conceding as many.

Ulinzi Stars are 12th with 25 points but from 19 matches; so far, the Soldiers have won six matches, drawn seven and lost six, scoring 15 and conceding as many.

Kakamega Homeboyz, reigning champions Tusker FC and Nairobi City Stars occupy the first three positions.