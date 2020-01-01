AFC Leopards 'bigger than any individual' - Kimani

The interim tactician states the club will continue existing even with the massive exits witnessed in recent months owing to financial struggles

AFC caretaker coach Anthony Kimani has stated the club will remain bigger than any individual.

The 13-time league champions have witnessed massive exits since late last year over the cash crisis at the club.

Soter Kayumba, Tresor Ndikumana, and Vincent Habamahoro and coach Andre Casa Mbungo left the Den late 2019 while Whyvonne Isuza, Brian Marita, Moses Mburu and Dennis Sikhayi have left in January.

Despite their undeniable quality, the youthful Kimani believes the club will get worthy replacements in the current transfer window.

"We cannot do anything with the players who have left, they made their decision," the tactician told Goal on Tuesday.

"However, AFC Leopards remains bigger than any individual and it will continue existing. Even if I also leave today, the club will continue existing; we will find players to take up their positions and help us continue doing better in the league."

The former international has also urged the fans to continue supporting the team in these trying moments.

"The fans have been behind us all this time, their support have been immense and it is all we are asking for. I believe soon everything will be fine and we will hit even better heights," Kimani concluded.

Ingwe are currently on 25 points in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table, seven behind leaders in seventh place.