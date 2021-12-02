AFC Leopards, Bidco United kick-start FKF Premier League after three-week break

13-time Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions AFC Leopards will be kick-starting the top-tier this weekend with an away match to Bidco United.

The Kenyan top-flight football had been suspended for three weeks by the FKF Caretaker Committee after the disbandment of the federation. Now that everything has been regulated, the interim body under the leadership of retired judge Aaron Ringera has revealed the fixtures.

Tusker, who are the defending champions, and Gor Mahia, will be excused owing to their engagements in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Brewers will be away to Tunisia to play CS Sfaxien in the second leg after the initial meeting ended 0-0. K'Ogalo host Otoho d'Oyo at Nyayo Stadium aiming at avenging the 1-0 result suffered in the last match in Congo.

Will Leopards bounce back to winning ways?

Prior to the break, Ingwe had suffered for four matches in a row. After winning and drawing against Tusker and KCB respectively, the Patrick Aussems-led charges dropped points to Gor Mahia, Bandari, Ulinzi Stars, and Sofapaka.

But assistant coach Tom Juma told GOAL in an initial interview that they are optimistic of a good outing against Bidco at Thika Stadium; the Oilers have so far managed a win, three draws, and two losses in the ongoing campaign.

"The losses we have suffered do not mean we are a bad team, we have just been punished because of some minor mistakes because of the naivety of some players," Juma said.

"This weekend we will be at Thika Stadium to play against Bidco United, it is a crucial game for us. If we get a positive outcome then I can confidently say the break was a blessing in disguise. But before that, our job is to prepare and not to say the break came at the right time for us."

Other matches this weekend

There will be a double-header at Ruaraka Grounds on Saturday; Nairobi City Stars will be hosting Kariobangi Sharks while Kenya Police will play Sofapaka later on.

Article continues below

Nzoia Sugar will be at Sudi Stadium to entertain Kakamega Homeboyz as Wazito and Ulinzi Stars clash at Kasarani. Mathare and Talanta are also scheduled to play on Saturday at the same venue.

The only match on Sunday will be between KCB and Vihiga Bullets at Utalii.