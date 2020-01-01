AFC Leopards, Bandari and Bidco United learn first five fixtures for 2020/21 season

The schedule of the matches has been released by the new league managers as the competition is expected to start on November 20

AFC have learned their first five opponents for the 2020/21 Football Federation (FKF) Premier League.

The fixtures have been revealed on Wednesday and AFC Leopards will first host , who are expected to have a relatively new-look team after and Wazito FC raided their first team, on November 20.

On November 28, the former champions will be away to league debutants Bidco United. The Thika-based club has moved to strengthen their squad incredibly with players including experienced Piston Mutamba, Edwin Mukolwe and Stephen Waruru.

Bidco United finished second to Nairobi City Stars when the FKF cancelled the National Super League in May. It remains to be seen how they will fare in the top-flight with the Ingwe match seen as their first major test.

On December 4, AFC Leopards will tackle Zoo FC at home in a game that will be expected to start at 18:30.

After facing Zoo, Leopards will play host to on December 9. The Sugar Millers have always proved a tough opponent for Ingwe and the last time the two meet at Sudi Stadium a 2-2 draw was recorded.

On December 14, AFC Leopards will either face Kisumu All-Stars or in what will be their fifth match of the much-anticipated 2020/21 season.

Kisumu All-Stars and Vihiga United are set to meet for a Premier League promotion play-offs in a date that is yet to be confirmed.

The FKF had earlier stated All-Stars, who finished 16th in the top-flight last season, and Vihiga United, who came third in the National Super League (NSL), will face-off on October 7 but the ban on contact sports forced the play-offs to be rescheduled.

The return match had been scheduled on October 11.

On paper, the fixtures look easy for Ingwe who are expected to mount a title challenge after a wait that has stretched for over 22 years now. AFC Leopards finished sixth in the 2019/20 season.

Although they are yet to confirm the new signings, chairman Dan Shikanda is on record promising they will unleash one of their strongest sides to fight for trophies.

On the other hand, will play Zoo, Western Stima, , and , in that order, as they hope to have a stable campaign unlike what they experienced during the last season.

Finally, Bidco United will have quite a tough task as they have been scheduled to face tough opponents in the first five ties. They will open the campaign with a game against Posta , and Leopards, , Tusker and Gor Mahia follow in that order.