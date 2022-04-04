AFC Leopards’ Aussems gives timeline when FKF Premier League team can achieve vision

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has advised on how the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side can achieve their dreams within the next three years.

The Belgian made the statement after they defeated Police FC 3-0 during a Premier League encounter at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

"I am not surprised by today's [Sunday] team performance: players are working hard and committed, it's a pleasure for me!," the former Simba SC coach tweeted.

"Don't forget all the problems we faced! AFC just need to have a professional vision for the next three years and this team will achieve its dreams.

"Ingwe's fans: it will happen."

In his post-match address, Aussems revealed what has helped him to turn things around with the local giants.

"I'm simply speechless. This is a team we've built from scratch amidst adversity, and they've managed to put smiles on the faces of the fans after a series of disappointments," he said.

"What has changed is that I now have options to choose from, and the bench has some strong players who can come on and change the game.

"How I wish we could take that zest into our subsequent matches. And just like I promised earlier, we are eager to wrap up the season in the top five."

On his side, Police head coach Sammy Omollo blamed the international break for the collapse of his side.

"We simply failed to execute our plan on the pitch and everything seemed to have collapsed," Omollo said.

"I bet the [international] break didn't serve to help us much, and we appeared to have lost the momentum we had going into it."

"We are most certainly going to address our shortcomings when we meet at the next training session, and I believe we'll post better results in our next match."

Ingwe will play Wazito on April 6, while the Cops will be up against Talanta FC on April 9.