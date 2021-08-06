​AFC Leopards' Aussems explains why Premier League losses do not frustrate him

The tactician has, however, pointed out the contributing factors that have resulted in their poor results in the last four matches

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has explained why he is not frustrated by the recent string of defeats in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.



In the last four games, Ingwe have lost to Tusker, Western Stima, and Nairobi City Stars coupled with a 2-2 draw against Nzoia Sugar.

Aussems has stressed the main problem is individual mistakes and a lack of efficiency, which have massively contributed to the poor results.

Lack of Efficiency and Individual errors

"I am disappointed, of course, because when you lose every week, it is a disappointment. As I keep saying, we produce good football but we lack efficiency and we make individual mistakes and I am frustrated about that," Aussems told the media.



"I am not frustrated about losing because these things happen. We are conceding in all the games and it is not that we are out of those games and all that comes because of individual mistakes."



Aussems also admitted that his focus is now on the 2021/22 campaign after failing to win a trophy in the current season.

"To be honest with you, we are looking forward to next season and that is why I am trying some things with the team," he added.



"We have already forgotten this season, but let me not talk too much, but we need to be careful because if they [top treams] drop points, we might get them. I am disappointed for the players because they have tried their best and, unfortunately, they have not been rewarded with results unfortunately.



"Talking about next season is a clear indication that I am staying despite some offers that I have got in the last 48 hours. We have some guarantees for next season and I would like to help AFC Leopards to become the biggest club in Kenya again as I did with Simba."





The Belgian also said he has held meetings with the club's officials in an attempt to figure out who they should sign in order to have a successful campaign next season.



"Of course, we have some issues that the board has to meet. I had some meetings last week regarding some people who can come and help us. In three weeks, the league will be finished and the next season begins in September, which means we will not have much time," he continued.



"With the remaining games, I would like to try some players and in different positions to see their reactions. In only one game, you can see some good performances and have an idea for the future."

Vihiga United and Ulinzi Stars are AFC Leopards' next two opponents.