AFC Leopards' Aussems calls for efficiency after Ulinzi Stars victory

Ingwe had to fight hard for a slim win against the 2010 league champions but the coach is not wholly satisfied despite the win

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has called for efficiency after a 1-0 win over Ulinzi Stars in the Football Keya Federation Premier League tie on Wednesday.

They emerged victors courtesy of Peter Thiong'o's second-half goal and ended up condemning Ulinzi Stars to their second loss of the season. Aussems, however, has confirmed he is still not satisfied with the level of efficiency exhibited by his players.

"We had the possession, the opportunities and full control of the game but unfortunately we were not efficient enough in the last 25 to 30 minutes," the former Simba SC coach said after the match.

"We made too many mistakes, not so good crosses and not so good shots. We need to focus on that because it is important for my team to play football that can bring efficient passes even from 25 meters away. We need efficiency."

Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper James Saruni was alert for the better part of the game as he denied especially Harrison Mwendwa and Elvis Rupia on numerous occasions. The Soldiers' keeper was however beaten by Thiong'o who scored his first goal for Ingwe since joining from Kakamega Homeboyz.

Aussems also said there are advantages that can be derived from the new changes in football regulations that were brought up by the coronavirus pandemic.

"With this pandemic, the good thing is that we can make even five substitutions and that means if you have a player who is performing less you try and bring another," the Belgian coach added.

"Our substitutions were very efficient for us and next week I hope it will be the same but let us hope and see."

Aussems also expressed optimism that they will face Kakamega Homeboyz and win on Sunday. Nicholas Muyoti's side has not been stable and is 12th with 15 points and AFC Leopards are expected to offer them one of the toughest league challenges so far.

Article continues below

"I always want to play every game to win whether we are playing at home or away but we have to know some characteristics of the team," the coach concluded. "After resting on Thursday, we will travel to Kakamega and come back with three points. I hope so."

With 22 points from 11 games, AFC Leopards are third and will face Nairobi City Stars after the Kakamega trip.

Tusker, who have been in superb form, are leading with 32 points with six more points than second-placed KCB who have played one fewer game.