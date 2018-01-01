AFC Leopards assistant coach Marko Vasiljevic calls for patience after a false start

The former champions kicked-off the season with a 1-1 draw against Kariobangi Sharks before losing 3-0 to Homeboyz

AFC Leopards assistant coach Marko Vesiljevic has called for patience from Ingwe fans despite a low start to the season.

Ingwe went down 3-0 in the hands of Kakamega Homeboyz, the second time in a row that the big cats have dropped points this season but the caretaker coach is still upbeat that the sleeping giants will wake up as the Kenyan Premier League picks momentum.

Marko, who is in charge of the team in the absence of head coach Nikola Kavazovic, says that Ingwe will eventually rise up from the deep slumber.

“We have a lot of rounds of matches to play for, 34 I think and this team here (AFC Leopards) is quality. This team needs time. We will try to be better day by day and we’ll need to be patient.”

