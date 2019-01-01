AFC Leopards are still in KPL title race despite derby humiliation – Kayumba

The former Sofapaka defender insists the defeat to K’Ogalo will not derail their focus of wrestling the KPL title from their rivals

AFC defender Soter Kayumba has maintained they are still in the race to win the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title despite losing to rivals in the Mashemeji derby on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Ivorian forward Gnamien Yikpe (2), Clifton Miheso, and Lawrence Juma gave the defending champions a huge 4-1 win against their bitter rivals, who managed to get their consolation through defender Tresor Ndikumana.

But despite the humiliating defeat, the Rwandese defender is confident they are still on track to wrestle the title from K’Ogalo.

“We are playing a league and not a tournament. The league has many games. You can, unfortunately, lose the derby and win other matches and eventually win the league,” Kayumba is quoted by the club’s official website.

“Just urge our fans to be patient and I know we will rectify our mistakes in the coming matches starting with after the international break.”

The former player admitted the team did not take their chances in the first half of the derby despite bossing possession.

“We played well in the first half but we didn’t convert our chances to goals,” Kayumba continued.

“We started the second half slowly allowing our opponents into the game. After they scored their first goal, we went on the offensive but unfortunately, we were left exposed and they doubled their goals again.

“We had genuine penalty appeals but the referee waved us away and that took the wind out of our team.”

The defeat saw Ingwe drop to the seventh position in the 18-team table with 15 points from four wins, three draws, and two defeats.