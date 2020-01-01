AFC Leopards are still chasing KPL title - Juma

The official believes Ingwe have what it takes to win their first title in two decades

AFC football operations manager Tom Juma believes the club are still firmly in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title race.

The 13-time champions are seventh on the log with 28 points, nine less than leaders FC. The former international states his charges have a good chance of going all the way to win their first league title in two decades.

"The KPL has just reached the halfway mark, we have 17 games remaining," Juma told Goal on Monday.

"We are determined to push for the title; nine points are not much if we consider the number of games left. All we need is the right attitude and consistency to remain in contention. I believe if we win three or four consecutive games, we will be on top."

Article continues below

Regarding the FKF Shield, the official says they are taking a game at a time but with all the seriousness it deserves.

"This is a knockout competition and the so-called minnows can cause a major upset. We will just take one game at a time with an aim of winning the competition to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup," Juma concluded.

Ingwe will open their campaign in the second round against Elim FC who defeated Cusco FC 2-0 to advance.