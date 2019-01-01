AFC Leopards are our wives – Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Shimanyula

The confident chairman of the Kenyan Premier League club was excited after his club picked up three points in their first game of the season

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has hailed his side for beating AFC 1-0 in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

Former player Steven Etyang, who was making his debut for the club, broke the hearts of the travelling Ingwe fans when he scored what turned out to be the winning goal for Homeboyz.

Homeboyz have now defeated AFC Leopards six times in a row and Shimanyula insists they will repeat the same fete even if they play again on Monday.

“Nothing will change between Homeboyz and AFC Leopards, they are our wives and we will beat them again and again even if we play tomorrow [Monday],” Shimanyula told Goal after the match.

“In fact today we beat them 3-0 but the new football rules saw our two goals disallowed by the referee. But a win is a win because we have the points and we never lost against them.”

Ingwe gave debuts to Collins Shivachi, Robert Mudenyu, Vincent Habamahoro, Tresor Ndikumana and Ismailia Diarra, hoping to get it right against their hosts.

“I want to thank them for the points they gave us and wish them a good journey back to Nairobi,” Shimanyula continued.

“I am seeing they [AFC Leopards] are building a good team but we are still better than them. We will always beat them and I am never worried when we have a match against them."