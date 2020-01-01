AFC Leopards are on a new level after gunning down Ulinzi Stars – Kamura

The Ingwe captain has stated the team is on another level after they managed to get three points against the Soldiers in Nakuru

AFC captain Robinson Kamura has warned his rivals in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) to be ready for a tough ride.

Despite losing their key striker John Makwatta to Zesco United of Zambia, Ingwe managed to stun 1-0 on Sunday, a match which saw their new signing Elvis Rupia score the important goal.

Kamura has now stated Ingwe are on the next level and will take it a game at a time as they strive to move up the 17-team league table.

“We thank the almighty for a successful outing in Nakuru,” Kamura wrote on his Facebook page. “Game by game...they say the new level new devil, so we will keep up with the same fighting spirit.”

Kamura has also warned Ingwe will never get carried away despite a recent run of good results under coach Anthony Kimani.

“We will never be carried away by anything,” Kamura continued. “To our lovely fans and followers...saying thank you is more than good manners...It's always good spiritually. We're always together. We need you again and again... Safe travels back home.”

The win enabled Ingwe to move sixth on the table with 34 points, 10 less than league leaders .

Ingwe will next take on at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.