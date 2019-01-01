AFC Leopards are KPL contenders - Okwemba

The former international midfielder believes Ingwe can challenge for the title if they remain consistent throughout the season

Former AFC midfielder Charles Okwemba believes the club have a good chance of challenging for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title this season.

Ingwe are currently placed second in the log with 10 points from their five matches, two fewer than leaders .

Okwemba believes the 13-time champions have a quality squad, capable of going all the way if they remain consistent and the strikers convert their chances.

"Ingwe are unpredictable, sometimes they can disappoint but I believe this season it will be different," Okwemba told Goal on Tuesday.

"It is a case of wait and see; but if they have learned from their past mistakes, they can fight for the title.

"They have a good team with massive experience between them, as well as a good technical bench.

"Currently Leopards have one of the best attackers in the top tier, and the midfielders are also gifted.

"The strikers have to finish the chances created by the midfielders, they have to be lethal, it is the only way to help Ingwe win the league."

The next assignment for Leopards will be against this weekend.