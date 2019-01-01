AFC Leopards are in great shape - Omino warns Kisumu All-Stars

The promoted side is aiming at recording their third straight win for the first time in the top tier

Kisumu All-Stars head coach Henry Omino is confident his team has what it takes to defeat AFC in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match set for Sunday.

The Kisumu based side has been in good form of late, and have managed to claim maximum points from and Wazito FC respectively. The veteran tactician believes the journey will continue at Machakos Stadium against the 13-time league champions.

"My players are equal to the task, we are going for nothing less than maximum points," Omino told Goal on Saturday.

"Yes, Leopards are in great shape but we are prepared to go there and get a win. The six points we have collected against Kariobangi Sharks and Wazito are enough motivation for the team. I had good times against Leopards while at , and I want to continue on Sunday."

Omino believes the best way to tame Ingwe is by absorbing early pressure by their hosts and taking their chances as well.

"On most occasions, [Leopards] tend to go for early goals and we have to avoid that from happening. We also have to take our chances, if we manage to do so we will win," the tactician concluded.