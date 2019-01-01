AFC Leopards are a top team and will trouble KCB - Oduor

The former Nzoia Sugar coach expects a tough game on Thursday against the 13-time league champions

assistant coach Godfrey Oduor is anticipating a tough game against AFC in the Kenyan Premier League on Thursday.

The Bankers are currently placed fifth on the log and a win will take them a place higher with 24 points. Ingwe have not had the best preparations owing to the tough financial problems facing them, but according to the coach, it might not have an impact on the game.

"It will not be easy playing them, regardless of [Leopards] situation, they still remain a top side in the league," Oduor told Goal on Thursday.

"Every team will go for a win and it will make it an entertaining match. Our game against Posta is gone, it was a massive win for us but we now have to concentrate on Leopards. We will not loosen just because they have not had the best preparations."

The visitors will miss the services of defender Pascal Ogweno who was injured during the game against .

"[Pascal] is still out, he has an ankle injury and the game comes too soon for him, but just like the game against Rangers, we have players who can come and fill his void," Oduor concluded.

Leopards have accumulated 17 points from 11 games and are placed seventh on the log.