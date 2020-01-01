AFC Leopards are a big threat and Sofapaka must be ready – Obayi

The Batoto ba Mungu player has rallied his teammates to go for a win when they face fellow ‘Cats’ Ingwe on Saturday

forward Willis Obayi has rallied his teammates to stay focused ahead of their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against AFC .

The two ‘Cats’ will face off at Mumias Complex on Saturday with Ingwe keen to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered against while Batoto ba Mungu beat 3-1.

“We have been training well ahead of the crunch tie. It will be a tough game because they are also going for a win,” Obayi told the club website.

On whether Leopards possess a threat, Obayi explained: “AFC Leopards are a good side with equally good players. They have been having a good run except for their defeat a fortnight ago to Tusker thus they are a big threat and we have to tread carefully to win the match.

“We should, therefore, handle it with the right mindset. I want to urge my fellow teammates not to be carried away by the win over Gor Mahia but to focus and approach the Leopards match with the same attitude.

“We need the points to get moving up the log so as to finish in our targeted position.”

On facing Gor Mahia and Leopards consecutively, Obayi said: “It’s always been hard facing Leopards and Gor Mahia. They are the top teams in the country thus they have good sides. We won against Gor Mahia and we want to make it two out of two over the two giants.”

The match will be played at Mumias Complex Stadium.