AFC Leopards appoint Boniface Ambani to assist new coach Casa Mbungo

The former international will now join forces with the Rwandan coach to help turn around the dwindling fortunes at the Den

Boniface Ambani has been appointed as AFC Leopards assistant coach but on interim basis.

The former international will be working hand in hand with new coach Andre Casa Mbungo, who has been appointed to turn the team's fortunes around.

Ingwe Secretary General Oscar Igaida says he has faith in Ambani, and the two will definitely help the team progress. “We have appointed Ambani to help Mbungo but on interim basis; he will however, still serve as the head coach of the junior side. The two, we believe, will help us get to our rightful place.

“As usual we are dedicated to help this team hit greater heights and that is why we go for the best,” Igaida told Goal in an interview.

AFC Leopards lost 2-1 to Mount Kenya United on Wednesday and will be aiming to bounce back when they face rivals Gor Mahia in the derby on Saturday.