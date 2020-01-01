AFC Leopards appeal for Sh400,000 aid to honour Sofapaka & Chemelil Sugar ties

Ingwe are planning to spend their time in the western region and honour both matches but have asked for financial help

AFC have appealed for financial aid totalling Sh400,000 to help them honour their upcoming two Kenyan Premier League matches at Mumias Sports Complex.

The 13-time champions will face the 2009 winners on February 22 before welcoming Sugar on February 29. AFC Leopards are planning to camp at Mumias for the two matches and through the club's General Secretary Oliver Shikuku, they have asked for financial aid to make the stay a success.

Ingwe cited one of the reasons for their prolonged stay in the western part of the country was due to the unavailability of Nairobi's Nyayo Stadium for their home matches.

“Due to unavailability of Nyayo Stadium, we shall be camping in Mumias for our league matches against Sofapaka and Chemelil Sugar,” Shikuku said on a post on AFC Leopards' Facebook page.

“The unexpected change has had a huge financial impact on the club and we're mobilising resources to ensure that our stay in Mumias is smooth and players are comfortable.

“The club is now appealing to fans and well-wishers to help raise Sh400,000 they need for their stay upcountry.”

Ingwe are also expected to launch their new bus before the match against Sofapaka. The new bus which was procured with the help of Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa is already in the country and will replace the old one which has served the club for the last eight seasons.