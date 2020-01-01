AFC Leopards and Sofapaka among first KPL clubs to receive stimulus stipend

Four top-tier teams and one women's team benefited from the first batch of the Sports Fund

Thirteen-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions AFC and 2009 champions are among the first top-tier teams who have received the first batch of the stimulus stipend.

The Ministry of Sports through Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed announced Sh20 million had been released from the Sports Fund to help players amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, May 30, the Sports ministry confirmed Batoto ba Mungu and Ingwe have already received their share for the first month.

More teams

Kisumu All-Stars and complete the list of the four Kenyan Premier League teams to benefit.

Of the four teams, Leopards pocketed the largest amount [Sh350,000] after submitting 35 names which included players and members of the technical bench.

Kisumu based All-Stars received Sh340,000 for 34 names with Sofapaka and Zoo FC getting Sh300,000 each for 30 individuals.

Women's footballers were not left behind. Gatundu based Gaspo FC who are taking part in the Kenyan Women Premier League (KWPL) received their fair share. The technical bench and players numbering 28, received Sh280,000.

The remaining players and teams will be receiving their stimulus stipend in the subsequent days. All teams, apart from , , Wazito, , Posta and , are entitled to get a stimulus for the next three months.

1/2 Good NEWS! Today we have remitted 10,000 stimulus Stipend to a total of 302 athletes from the following Clubs and Federations;

1.Gaspo FC.2. Sofapaka FC, 3.Kabaddi 4. Woodball Federation.5. Kenya Roll ball Federation. #COVID19 . @AMB_A_Mohammed @NoorCas @JoeOkudo — Ministry Of Sports, Culture & Heritage (@moscakenya) May 30, 2020

A couple of days ago, coach Sammy Omollo stated it was unfair to omit his team from the list since his players are suffering too and have not been paid since February.

"It is very unfair to exclude Rangers from the list when the players are suffering," Omollo told Goal.

"My players have been suffering, the last time they received salary was in February and before then, our salaries were inconsistent. It is the same case with my technical bench; we have been suffering in silence.

"We expected to be considered in this kitty from the Sports Fund but were shocked to realise we are not on the list which is disappointing."

The 49-year-old has further stated his charges are frustrated by the move and is not even sure whether they will resume incase the league restarts.

"My players are struggling to make ends meet, how do you motivate such a player to resume if the league restarts? How do you prepare him psychologically and ensure he delivers?

"I do not even know whether we will have Posta Rangers after Covid-19, we have been struggling so much."