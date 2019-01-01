AFC Leopards and Mathare United to clash in a four-team tournament

The tournament will be played on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and will also include KCB and Wazito FC

AFC and have confirmed participation in a four-team tournament set to start on Wednesday.

The tournament will see four Kenyan Premier League ( ) teams - AFC Leopards, Mathare United, and Wazito FC - clash as part of preparations before the new season starts.

“We will participate in a four-team pre-season tournament from August 21 to August 23 at Gems Cambridge International School,” AFC Leopards said in a statement on their Facebook page.

"The four teams are Premier League sides AFC Leopards, Mathare United, KCB and newly-promoted Wazito FC."

Mathare United will be under their new coach Salim Ali, who will take charge of the team in the competition. Ali succeeded Francis Kimanzi, who left his position in July and has now been appointed Harambee Stars head coach.

Ali was Kimanzi's deputy during their time at the Slum Boys.

"Coach [Salim] Ali will test his team in a four-team pre-season tournament to be played at Gems Cambridge International School from Wednesday to Friday," Mathare confirmed on their Facebook page too.

AFC Leopards have just returned from Arusha, where they played and lost 1-0 to Yanga SC of in another friendly on August 18.

The 2019/20 KPL will start on August 30 and Ingwe face Kakamega two days later at Bukhungu Stadium.

Mathare United will be up against on August 31 at MISC, Kasarani, with KCB opening their season with a match against at Awendo Stadium. Wazito will welcome at Kenyatta Stadium on the same day.