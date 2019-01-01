AFC Leopards and Mathare United to clash in a four-team tournament
AFC Leopards and Mathare United have confirmed participation in a four-team tournament set to start on Wednesday.
The tournament will see four Kenyan Premier League (KPL) teams - AFC Leopards, Mathare United, KCB and Wazito FC - clash as part of preparations before the new season starts.
“We will participate in a four-team pre-season tournament from August 21 to August 23 at Gems Cambridge International School,” AFC Leopards said in a statement on their Facebook page.
"The four teams are Kenya Premier League sides AFC Leopards, Mathare United, KCB and newly-promoted Wazito FC."
Mathare United will be under their new coach Salim Ali, who will take charge of the team in the competition. Ali succeeded Francis Kimanzi, who left his position in July and has now been appointed Harambee Stars head coach.
Ali was Kimanzi's deputy during their time at the Slum Boys.
"Coach [Salim] Ali will test his team in a four-team pre-season tournament to be played at Gems Cambridge International School from Wednesday to Friday," Mathare confirmed on their Facebook page too.
AFC Leopards have just returned from Arusha, where they played and lost 1-0 to Yanga SC of Tanzania in another friendly on August 18.
The 2019/20 KPL will start on August 30 and Ingwe face Kakamega Homeboyz two days later at Bukhungu Stadium.
Mathare United will be up against Bandari on August 31 at MISC, Kasarani, with KCB opening their season with a match against Sony Sugar at Awendo Stadium. Wazito will welcome Nzoia Sugar at Kenyatta Stadium on the same day.