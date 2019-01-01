AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia name respective starting XI’s for Mashemeji Derby

Ingwe will be keen to win the match after going for almost three years without a win in the derby

AFC and have named their respective squads for Sunday's Mashemeji derby at MISC, Kasarani.

Leopards coach Andre Cassa Mbungo has kept faith with Ezekiel Owade in goal once more as Eric Bakame is relegated to the bench.

Brian Marita, Vincent Oburu and Paul Were have been charged to look for goals as Ingwe look for their first derby win since March 2016.

For Gor Mahia, Francis Kahata and Kenneth Muguna - who scored as they romped to a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture - have been named among the starting 11.

Jacques Tuyisenge and Nicholas Kipkrui will lead the onslaught this afternoon.

AFC Leopards XI: Owade Ezekiel, Kayumba Soter, Kipyegon Isaac, Abdalla Salim, Oruchum Christopher, Ochieng David, Said Tsuma, Isuzza Whyvonne, Marita Brian, Were Paul, Oburu Vincent,

Subs: Bakame Eric, Sikhayi Dennis, Shami Kibwana, Mukangula Eugene, Kamura Robinson, Saad Mousa, Wayi Yeka.

Gor Mahia XI: Frederick Odhiambo, Philemon Otieno, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Haron Shakava, Ernest Wendo, Francis Kahata, Kenneth Muguna, Jacques Tuyisenge, Samuel Onyango, Nicholas Kipkirui,

Subs: Boniface Oluoch, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Juma Lawrence, Francis Mustafa, Erisa Ssekisambu.

