AFC Leopards admits new signing David 'Cheche' Ochieng lacks match fitness

The former Tusker defender signed for Ingwe on a short term contract and featured in the defeat to Sofapaka on Wednesday

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma has admitted that new signing David 'Cheche' Ochieng lacks match fitness.

The defender made his debut for Ingwe against in the 1-0 defeat, coming on later in the second half in place of Victor Majjid.

Juma is, however, adamant that the new acquisition has enough quality to help the team finish in a respectable position by the end of the season.

Article continues below

“Cheche is a good player and when he came in, his impact was felt, but he is not 100% match fit. It is something we will work on and I believe after about two or three games he will be fine and ready to play for us.

“His experience is vital and he will really be helpful to us; he will have a positive effect on the team and that is what we want right now,” Juma told Goal.

The experienced defender has featured for FC before moving abroad where he turned out for Saudi Arabian side Al Tawoon, moved to the USA where he played for New York Cosmos and later to with IF Brommapojkarn.