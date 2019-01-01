AFC Leopards adamant Ismaila Diarra has not left

The striker left last month for his native Mali but Ingwe insist he will get back once he recovers from injury

The 13-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions AFC and striker Ismaila Diarra have not parted ways.

The striker was among the players brought on board at the beginning of the season but has not been effective owing to injuries.

Goal understands the Malian had requested to leave the club following financial constraints but Ingwe insist he will rejoin the club when he has regained fitness.

"Diarra has a thigh injury, he requested to go home for treatment and when he recovers he will join us," Chairman Dan Shikanda told Goal on Friday.

"It is not the first time he has gone back home for treatment; so once he gets better he will join us. It is an injury, you cannot force it; [Diarra] promised he will be back once he is fit to play."

Ingwe have improved compared to last season, and they have managed to collect 16 points from their first 10 games. The Casa Mbungo-led charges have managed to win four games, drawn as many and lost two.

The next assignment for the former champions will be a tricky fixture against Kisumu All-Stars. The latter have been in a good form of late and have managed to collect maximum points against and Wazito FC.