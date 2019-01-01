AFC Leopards accept resignation of Mbungo, wishes him well

The Rwandan coach has officially quit the cash-strapped Ingwe after months of speculations over his future

AFC have accepted the decision by coach Casa Mbungo to resign on Monday.

The Rwandan tactician had given the club a 15-day notice to settle his dues and explain the way forward, something which was not done.

“It is true, I am no longer the [AFC Leopards] coach, I have issued my resignation letter,” Mbungo confirmed to Goal on Monday.

“The officials have not cared to meet me and solve the issues at hand; I am happy to have had an opportunity to serve the club. It has been a nice experience, but sad at the same time owing to the issues surrounding the club. I wish them the best.”

Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda has told Goal they have no problem with the coach’s decision to throw in the towel and they will issue a statement on the changes to be effected in the technical bench in due course.

“[Mbungo] resigned ten days ago and that is not news,” Shikanda told Goal. “We could not stop him from resigning and now he has taken the decision, we don’t have any option but abide by it," Shikanda said.

“We will issue a statement in due course to reveal the changes we will make to the technical bench following the exit but as it stands, assistant coach Anthony [Kimani] will be in charge when we take on Zoo FC.

“I want to wish Mbungo all the best in his next assignment.”

Despite interest from other teams, including Rwandan giants Rayon Sports, Mbungo has stated he has not negotiated with any team.

“Right now I am headed home; I have not discussed with any team but yes, many teams are interested in my services," he revealed.

AFC Leopards are in the seventh position with 22 points.