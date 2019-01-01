AFC Leopards a massive game for Wazito FC - Derrick Otanga

The striker reveals the KPL newcomers are ready for the tough game against Ingwe this weekend

Wazito FC striker Derrick Otanga hopes to open his goals account for the club against AFC in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) game on Saturday.

The two teams are set to play at Bukhungu Stadium this weekend, with each side desperate for maximum points. The talented, former striker is anticipating a tough game but remains optimistic his side will emerge victorious at the end of the day.

"This is a massive game for us and we want to win it and register our first three points this season," Otanga told Goal on Friday.

"We are prepared, the spirit in the team is high as well and everybody is looking forward to the game. The quality within the team is good, we know our potential and we hope to have a perfect weekend."

Otanga says he is aiming at getting his first goal for the club in the top tier on Saturday.

"I am at my best shape despite not scoring in our past games; we want a win on Saturday and I hope to get my first goal as well," he added.

Otanga scored 13 goals for Sony Sugar in the 2018/19 season, helping the Sugar Millers to a top-five finish.