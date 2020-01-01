AFC Leopards 0-1 Gor Mahia: K'Ogalo pick sixth consecutive win in Mashemeji Derby

The champions now have 54 points at the top of the log after picking up another three points from their rivals at Kasarani

registered their 30th win against AFC in the Mashemeji Derby after picking up a 1-0 victory on Sunday.

Boniface Omondi scored the only goal which separated the Kenyan Premier League's ( ) most successful sides to ensure Gor Mahia did a double over AFC Leopards in the 2019/20 season.

Kenneth Muguna's intention to volley the ball past AFC Leopards defenders in the ninth minute failed.

Then Gor Mahia, via Michael Apudo and Lawrence Juma, initiated a good move from the left-wing and Juma did well to find Muguna in the box but the skipper's effort went wide with goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan out of his area.

It was the first-time Gor Mahia managed to reach AFC Leopards area after they had been restricted into their own half by a determined Ingwe side.

Gor Mahia survived a scare in the 19th minute when Vincent Oburu made way into the box from the left side and took a shot which Boniface Oluoch spilt over but Elvis Rupia shot went wide after trying to connect with the loose ball.

Another blunder from Gor Mahia saw them lose the ball to Oburu and the Ingwe winger placed the ball on Rupia's path but the forward headed straight to Oluoch as Gor survived once more in the 24th minute.

Omondi scored the first goal for the visitors in the 27th minute from a misunderstanding from AFC Leopards defenders. Gor Mahia won a corner, Miheso delivered and as Ingwe struggled to clear the danger, Omondi slotted home into the bottom corner in a crowded area.

The goal denied AFC Leopards a chance to register their 34th ever clean sheet against the Green Army in KPL.

Rupia was about to equalize for AFC Leopards in the 50th minute after entering Gor Mahia's box almost unmarked but Oluoch did well to close in on him and clear the ball under immense pressure.

With Oluoch all but beaten, Rupia failed to find the back of the net in the 65th minute again. Boniface Mukhekhe outmanoeuvred Apudo and Owusu on the right-wing and sprayed the ball onto Rupia's path but the former Wazito FC's striker's low drive from outside the box slid wide.

Kipkirui, who was Gor Mahia's hero in the year 2019 when he scored his first and only brace in the derby, was substituted in the 70th minute after being shut out for the better part of the game as Juma Balinya was introduced.

AFC Leopards were lucky not to concede again in the 82nd minute after goalkeeper Ochan lost the ball to Balinya. The Ugandan striker took a shot but it was blocked from crossing the goal line by Collins Shivachi.

Steven Polack has now won two of the Mashemeji Derbies he has overseen Gor Mahia while Ingwe's Anthony Kimani lost his first match in charge of the 13-time league champions.

It is the 25th time a scoreline of 1-0 has been registered between the two long-time rivals since they first met in 1968.

AFC Leopards last beat Gor Mahia in this KPL's biggest clash in 2016 under Ivan Minnaert who ended a 35-match running streak of the current champions.

AFC Leopards XI: Benjamin Ochan, Collins Shivachi, Washington Munene, Robert Mudenyu, Robinson Kamura, Said Tsuma, Jafari Owiti, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Vincent Oburu, Elvis Rupia

Subs: Ezekiel Owade, Isaac Kipyegon, Musa Asaad, Francis Manoah, Boniface Mukhekhe, Hansel Ochieng, John Wanja.

Gor Mahia XI: Boniface Oluoch, Geoffrey Ochieng, Michael Apudo, Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Jackson Owusu, Boniface Omondi, Clifton Miheso, Kenneth Muguna, Lawrence Juma, Nicholas Kipkurui,

Subs: David Mapigano, Bernard Ondiek, Ernest Wendo, Dickson Ambundo, Samuel Onyango, Juma Balinya.