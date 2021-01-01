AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal apologises for 'inexcusable' behaviour in Maldives

Parth Jindal issues apologies to AFC after Bengaluru FC were found guilty of breaching COVID-19 protocols in Maldives...

Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal has apologised to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) after three players from the Blues' camp were found guilty of breaching COVID-19 protocols in Maldives.

Jindal has also promised that the club will take a strict action against the said players who were found guilty of breaching the protocols.

What did Parth Jindal write?

"On behalf of Bengaluru FC, I am extremely sorry for the inexcusable behaviour of three of our foreign players/staff while in Male - the strictest action will be taken against these players/staff. We have let the AFC Cup down and can only say that this will never happen again."

What are the repercussions?

After the incident, the Maldives FA requested the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to cancel the play-off match between India's Bengaluru FC and Maldives' Club Eagles and postpone the group stage fixtures to a later date. The same communication was notified to ATK Mohun Bagan and other Group D participants, Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh), Maziya S&RC (Maldives).

AFC has also advised ATK Mohun Bagan to cancel their travelling arrangements to Maldives.

Earlier Maldives' Sports Minister took to social media stating that Bengaluru FC's alleged breach of protocols has left the country with no option but to cancel the tie and send the Indian club back home.