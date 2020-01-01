AFC Cup 2020 matches likely to be held between October 23 and November 4 in a single venue

The final of the AFC Cup 2020 will be held on December 12, the venue of which will be decided later...

The remaining group stage matches of the 2020 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup is likely to be held between October 23 and November 4, Goal can confirm.

AFC held a meeting with clubs from the South Asia Zone via teleconferencing on Friday and discussed the dates and venues to conduct the remaining group stage matches of the 2020 .

The tentative dates which have been decided to resume the competition at the meeting are between October 23 and November 4 in a single venue.

More teams

CEO Sunando Dhar told Goal, "AFC had given two options. First, all the remaining group stage matches will be held between September 22 and November 4 in a home and away basis. Whereas, the second option was to hold all the matches in a single venue between October 23 and November 4.

"Everyone has opted for the second option as it gives all the teams a month more to prepare."

The final of the tournament will be played on December 12 but the venue has also not been finalised yet. AFC has shortlisted three countries as their preferred destinations for the final but the decision will be taken only after evaluating the Covid-19 situation in those countries.

Dhar further stated, "The venue has not yet been decided (for group stage matches). AFC prefers to hold the matches in either of the three countries but it will again depend on the COVID situation in each country. Whether internationals will be allowed in a country and if they will be kept in quarantine or not.

"One of the teams preferred to play in a neutral venue (the group stage matches). But these are recommendations and it will be presented before the Competitions Committee for further ratification. It is expected that final confirmation will arrive by the end of this month."

Indian representative in the competition, , who qualified as the winners of the 2018-19 I-League, attended the meeting.

The teams in Group E, Bangladesh's Basundhara Kings, Maldives' TC Sports and Maziya S&RC apart from Chennai City played just one game each in the Group Stage before the Coronavirus pandemic brought the footballing world to a standstill.

While the Bangladeshi champions defeated Maldives' TC Sports 5-1 at home, Chennai played out a 2-2 draw against Maziya at home.