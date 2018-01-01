Live Scores
India

AFC Asian Cup Player Profile: Ashique Kuruniyan

Last updated
ISL
The winger with his pace and guile can change the complexion of games when he comes off the bench...

Name: Ashique Kuruniyan

Club: FC Pune City

Position: Winger

National Team caps: 8

STRENGTHS

Ashique Kuruniyan is one of the most promising wingers in India who has the potential to make it count at the biggest stage. He likes to play with the ball and is not afraid to take on defenders in a one-on-one position. He is a fine crosser and his delivery from the wide areas will trouble any opponent.

He will be decisive at the later stages of a match when there will be tired legs on the pitch as the 21-year old has got pace to burn on the flanks. He has a high work rate and does not shy away from his defending duties as well which will be crucial in UAE. 

WEAKNESSES

The winger must work on his goal scoring abilities. With a goal-conversion rate of just 6% in the current Indian Super League Season (ISL) season, he has been a disappointment in the scoring department. He also has a tendency to pick up quick yellow cards which can land him into trouble. He has been cautioned thrice in ISL 5 and all the warnings have come within the first 25 minutes of the match.

CURRENT FORM

Kuruniyan has been an integral part of FC Pune City and has already clocked up 916 minutes in 12 matches. He has got off to a decent start to the season and has scored once whereas notching up an assist on another occassion. The 21-year old player has been an active presence in defence as well and the numbers are a testimony to it. With 22 tackles, 16 interceptions, 13 blocks and 12 clearances he has been performing his defensive duties with due diligence which will be an asset for Stephen Constantine in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup. 

 

