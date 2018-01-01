AFC Asian Cup Player Profile: Anas Edathodika

Anas Edathodika is a late bloomer at the national team level but looks set to partner Sandesh Jhingan in defence in the Asian Cup...

Name: Anas Edathodika

Club: Kerala Blasters

Position: Centre-Back

National Team caps: 15

STRENGTH

Anas Edathodika's biggest strength is his intelligence and reading of the game. He is good at sensing danger and acting accordingly. He has a footballing brain like no other Indian defender and is a composed leader at the back.

WEAKNESS

Anas' national team career kick-started late into his career, at the age of 30. The biggest issue for the Malappuram-born centre-back has been fitness. The defender missed plenty of matches last season for Jamshedpur and since his homecoming, his fitness struggles have continued. Since the start of the 2017-18 season, he has only clocked 999 minutes.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCE FOR INDIA

Anas has formed a good partnership with Sandesh Jhingan at the heart of India's defence and has been the first-choice defender for Stephen Constantine alongside Jhingan in the last year. The combination thwarted Kyrgyzstan's attacks as India nicked a 1-0 win in the Asian Cup qualifier on June 13, 2017, at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

CURRENT FORM

Just like his partner in defence, Anas Edathodika has had a torrid time in the Indian Super League with Kerala Blasters so far. His homecoming to a Kerala-based club has not gone according to plan. He missed the first three games due to suspension and then later struggled with fitness and for first-team minutes. He has played the last five matches for the club but his form has been uninspiring.