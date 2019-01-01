Advert Eyez Limited miss out on race to secure third spot in Division Two league
Advert Eyez missed out on the chance to finish third in the Division Two league despite a 4-2 win against Nyayo Kingdom 4-2 on Tuesday.
Advert could have finished in the promotion bracket last weekend had they not lost to Toyota Kenya and despite the win against Nyayo Kingdom, they will now finish the season in the fourth position.
Instead, Nyayo Kingdom will secure the third spot, which is the last for promotion and will now join champions Astral Aviation Limited and second-placed Ping Limited, who were untouchable the whole season.
In other matches, Hurlingham FC lost 1-2 to Kingsway Tyres, All Saints lost 3-0 to Ping Limited while Astral Aviation beat Disciples 4-1. In Division One, Consolidated Bank lost 2-0 to Amiran Lions while Cosmos beat Rapid Rebels 2-0.
In Division Four, Total Kenya won 2-0 against South C Academy, Nation Media Group beat Bamburi Cement 4-1 while in the Division five category, Extreme Clean lost 2-1 to Sikh Rangers while Sikh Rangers also hammered ThunderBolts 5-0.
In the Mombasa league, Vivo Energy won 2-1 against Maersk, Cube Movers drew 2-2 with Sea Bulk, Total Kenya won 2-0 against Nation Media and Bamburi Cement suffered a 4-0 defeat to Tradewinds Aviation.
In the Social league, Being Human won 2-0 against Makupa Rangers while Memon Community beat Kuzemoto FC 4-2.