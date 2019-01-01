Advantage Kisumu All-Stars as Wazito and Ushuru slip in race for KPL promotion

The Kisumu-based side is leading the chase with 63 points, three more than second-placed Wazito and four more than Ushuru

Wazito FC and Ushuru slipped up in their National Super League (NSL) games to hand the advantage to Kisumu All-Stars in the race for Kenyan Premier League ( ) promotion.

At Serani Sports Ground, hosts Modern Coast defied the odds to claim a 1-0 win against Wazito. The lone goal was scored by Francis Ochola in the 11th minute from the penalty spot.

Bidco United claimed a 2-0 win against Ushuru at Thika Stadium. The Anthony Akhulia-led side put up a fine display in the first half to ensure they distabilised the visitors.

Michael Owino opened the scoring for Bidco in the 21st minute before Robert Ouma put the ball into his own net four minutes later to seal the win for the hosts.

Kisumu All-Stars took advantage of the situation by collecting maximum points against Eldoret Youth.

The Francis Oduor-led side needed goals from Ian Moyanda and Washing'ong'o Dishon to seal the win.

Full results; Bidco United 2-0 Ushuru, Kisumu All-Stars 2-0 Eldoret Youth, St. Joseph’s Youth 1-1 Administration Police, Modern Coast Rangers 1-0 Wazito, Coast Stima 0-1 Shabana, Kangemi All-Stars 3-1 Green Commandos, FC Talanta 0-2 Nairobi Stima, Nairobi City Stars 1-1 Thika United, Police 1-1 Kibera Black Stars and Migori Youth 3-2 Fortune Sacco.