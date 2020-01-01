'Aduda was right! Some foreign coaches use Gor Mahia' – Oktay

The 46-year-old tactician reveals some coaches have used K’Ogalo to better their CVs and look for jobs elsewhere

Hassan Oktay has supported former official Omondi Aduda after he made claims foreign coaches use the club as a stepping stone for greater things.

The Turkish-Cypriot tactician is among the six foreigners who have handled the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions in the last six seasons, an influx which the club’s former CEO explained was as a result of the coaches using the club to better their CVs.

The 46-year-old, who won a record 18th league title with the club, and also made history by taking the team to the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup, has now claimed not all the coaches who come to handle K’Ogalo have passion and dedication to do their job.

More teams

“Aduda is very right,” Oktay told Goal from his base in Britain on Wednesday. “We have coaches who come to a team ready to work and deliver while others are after something, I can’t speak for them.”

Asked to explain how the coaches used the club, Oktay said: “I didn't understand, my character, I don't use people when I learn how to use people I will let you know.”

Oktay further said he was happy Gor Mahia understood his problems when he asked to go home for family matters before he tendered his resignation.

“It's true you guys know my problem I had a hard time, big problems, and left but I did work very hard and did a good job there,” Oktay continued.

“Before coming to Gor Mahia, my background was very strong - Academy, FC. I also worked in Asia where I won the league and also worked in .

“I always did a good job where I went to, while at Gor Mahia I managed to beat Egyptian giants , Hussein Dey [ ], Petro Atletico [Angola], it is not easy, don’t think it’s easy.”

Oktay also defended Aduda on allegations he was lying on coaches using Gor Mahia as a stepping stone, by stating: “For me, Aduda was a great, experienced person and with a great personality.”

On Tuesday, Dylan Kerr, who left the club to pave way for the arrival of Oktay, also distanced himself from the claims saying he never used the club as a stepping stone.

Kerr, who won two league titles with Gor Mahia before ending his 16-month spell to sign for Black of , defended himself by saying he was not that type of coach and that his stay with the club was done in a professional manner.

Article continues below

“No…not in my case,” Kerr told Goal on Tuesday when asked whether he was among the coaches who have used Gor Mahia as a stepping stone. “But I can’t say for any other coach, I don’t know about them.”

When pressed further to explain, Kerr said: “It never happened that way and Gor Mahia chairman [Ambrose Rachier] knew about my move, he knew why I left because I talked to him.”

Gor Mahia have since appointed Brazilian coach Roberto Oliveira Goncalves to replace Steven Polack, who left on mutual agreement last week.