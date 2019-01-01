Aduda: Miheso will prove himself like many other Gor Mahia stars

The K’Ogalo official defends the decision to sign the former AFC Leopards winger ahead of the new season

CEO Omondi Aduda has defended the decision to sign Clifton Miheso ahead of the new season.

The former AFC winger is among the new signings at K’Ogalo as they prepare to launch their Kenyan Premier League ( ) title defence when the 2019/20 season kicks off on August 30.

Miheso, who also features for the national team Harambee Stars, was snatched from National Super League (NSL) side Police and was handed his debut in the team’s 1-0 win against FC in the KPL Super Cup on Sunday.

“I know people might not agree with the decision to sign him [Miheso] but I can assure you, give the player a few matches and you will see why we signed him,” Aduda told Goal on Tuesday.

“He will realise his potential at Gor Mahia, and he knows the same. We have seen many players come to Gor Mahia and make their name, and it will be the same case with Miheso.

“When Michael [Olunga] joined Gor Mahia, he was just an ordinary player playing for both Thika United and , but after a few seasons later every team was salivating for his signature.

“It was the same case with Godfrey [Walusimbi) when we signed him from DR Congo. The team he was playing for thought he was not a good player but when he joined Gor Mahia, he won the hearts of many and even got a call up to the national team.

“Another good example is Rwandan striker Jacques [Tuyisenge) whom fans cried out we had wasted Sh4million to acquire his services. Tuyisenge came and scored as many goals and helped Gor Mahia to win three consecutive titles, and the rest remains history.

“One thing is for sure, Clifton [Miheso] will pick up at Gor Mahia and will be the darling of the fans soon.”

Gor Mahia are preparing to face Aigle Noir of Burundi in the return leg of the Caf at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions managed to get a 0-0 draw in the first leg and will need a win of any kind to progress to the next round.