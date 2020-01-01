Aduda: Gor Mahia are unaware of their KPL coronation by FKF

The official has stated the club will give their official statement once they receive a formal letter from the Federation

CEO Omondi Aduda has revealed the club have not yet been formally informed of that the Football Federation (FKF) has crowned them as the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

The federation made the announcement on April 30 and went on to confirm the relegation of and Sugar, and at the same time confirmed the promotion of Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United from the National Super League.

"All I have seen is a tweet from [Mwendwa] stating Gor Mahia are champions," Aduda told Goal on Sunday.

More teams

"Once we have received communication on the same, then we will be able to comment or release an official statement. Until then, we are treating everything as rumours and speculations."

The K'Ogalo official has gone ahead to give his opinion regarding the announcement made by the FKF without the knowledge of the KPL who are the league managers mandated to make decisions regarding the top tier.

Article continues below

"We have regulations that govern the league; actually it is a standard procedure in the world," Aduda added.

"It is all about respecting and following the regulations to the latter. It is the right way of doing things."

The KPL has stated the federation has no legal mandate to do so and are contemplating taking legal action.