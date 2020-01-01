Aduda: Foreign coaches using Gor Mahia to better their CVs

The former K’Ogalo official now claims many coaches are using the club as a stepping stone to better their careers

Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Omondi Aduda has blamed the influx of foreign coaches at on their intentions to use the club as a stepping stone for bigger things.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions have seen six foreign coaches handle the side in the last six years, a worrying trend which has left many football lovers in Kenya asking what could be the reason behind it.

Since the arrival of Bobby Williamson, who went on to win a first league title in 18-years for the club, five coaches have come and left - Frank Nuttall (September 2014-March 2016), Jose Marcelo Ze Marie (March 2016-June 2017), Dylan Kerr (2017 July-2018 December), Hassan Oktay (2018-19) and lastly Steven Polack, who resigned four days ago.

Aduda, who was the K’Ogalo CEO during that period, now says most foreign coaches, are using the club to enhance their CVs across Africa.

“It is Gor Mahia which gives them the platform to be seen and noticed,” Aduda told Goal. “Apart from genuine ones like Hassan [Oktay], who had genuine family issues [which he is still taking care of until now] the rest have used the club to enhance their CVs.

“For example, when we brought Frank [Nutall] to Kenya, no one knew about him, but when he came to Kenya and managed to win the league in 2015, he was spotted by and he left but he was sacked after 45 days.

“That means we always tolerate them, we give them a good atmosphere to work on and immediately they are spotted, they don’t think twice but walk away.”

Aduda believes the coaches come to exploit Kenyan clubs because if they were good enough, then they should be able to win titles whenever they go after leaving Gor Mahia.

“When you look at Bobby [Williamson], he joined Harambee Stars, and he actually recommended for us to sign Nutall, and when Nutall was known after the unbeaten record, remember he had very good players [Aucho, Olunga, Kagere, Walusimbi and the rest], that was top cream, he was seen and he went to Zamalek but lasted 45 days there,” Aduda continued.

“Then we also had Ze Maria, it was his first stint in Africa, and though he did not win anything, he gave us a good team, it is the team which claimed the Super Cup the next season and also won the league under Dylan Kerr, but he also walked to Tirana but he never lasted there as he was fired.

"Kerr came, he won the league title twice and also reached the group stage of Caf Confederation Cup, he was spotted there and then dashed to , and what happened in South Africa I think you know. It is him who wrote to us that we terminate his contract but of course he knew he was headed to ‘South Africa.

“Oktay was genuine, he had family issues, I don’t think he used Gor Mahia as a stepping stone, and that is why up to now he is attending to family issues, you cannot blame him for going, he is a very nice guy.”

Gor Mahia have since appointed Brazilian coach Roberto Oliveira Goncalves, to replace Polack.