Aduda: Dennis Oliech is wasting time saying he belongs to Gor Mahia

The Kenyan champions maintain they will not entertain the return of the former Harambee Stars striker

have confirmed they are moving on from dealing with former striker Dennis Oliech.

The Kenyan champions confirmed on Tuesday they had ended the contract of the veteran player on the grounds of alleged misconduct.

However, while responding to the claims, Oliech insisted he is still a Gor Mahia player and his absence from the club was because he has not recovered fully from an injury.

But speaking to Goal in response to Oliech, Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda says the club has already moved on and are focused on registering a winning start in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) when they host in Kisumu on Saturday.

“We are done with him [Oliech], let him not waste his time saying he belongs to Gor Mahia,” Aduda told Goal.

“We don’t have any business to transact with the player. He was given the chance to revive his career at Gor Mahia but he has killed it on his own. We are done with him and don’t want anything to do with the player.”

Aduda added, “Which team does he want to play for? Not Gor Mahia. Even the coach [Steven Polack] has already washed his hands.

"He was not happy with the player. He has never seen the striker since he penned a contract to coach Gor Mahia, so you can imagine if Oliech was a Gor Mahia player or not.

“Oliech failed himself and should not blame anyone, he should carry his cross and as I said before, we wish him well in his future endevours.”

Aduda now says the club are focused to get off to a winning start when they entertain Tusker in their league opener.

“Our focus now is the league opener against Tusker on Saturday. We want a positive start and are asking our fans to come in large numbers and support the boys,” Aduda continued.

“We have prepared well and are ready to give the fans a good match. We need their [fans] support.”

Oliech joined Gor Mahia at the start of the second leg last season and went on to score five goals for the side. However, he missed the last six matches of the season after sustaining a hand injury against .