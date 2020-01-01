Aduda and Dawo mourn late Gor Mahia star Shaban

Shaban turned out for the Green Army in the early and mid-1980s before passing away this year

Chief Executive Officer Omondi Aduda and the club's legend Peter Dawo have mourned the death of former player Suleiman Khamis Shaban.

Shaban died in Kisumu on Tuesday. Aduda, in his condolence message, confirmed a close source informed him the former star passed away due to kidney failure.

"It's with deep sorrow we have been informed of the demise of our legend Suleiman Khamis Shamba, which occurred this morning in Kisumu, please keep his family and friends in prayers. Rest in Peace legend," Gor Mahia said in their confirmation.

More teams

"I wish to pass my condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of the late Hamisi Shamba, a former football legend who passed on today in a Kisumu hospital following a long illness," Aduda told Goal.

"The late Shamba according to sources succumbed due to kidney failure.

"Shamba who joined Gor Mahia in 1979 from Kisumu Hot Stars, was an excellent, disciplined, and talented central defender. His sterling performances saw him play for the national team Harambee Stars before hanging his boots in 1986.

"He equally served in the capacity of the vice-chairman of Football Federation [FKF] Nyanza North Branch between 2012 and 2016.

"I can confess the football family has once again lost a very dedicated person who will be really missed especially for his contribution towards the development of grassroots football in Kisumu West where he worked in the Constituency Development Fund office.

"May Allah rest his soul in eternal life."

"Although I did not enjoy playing alongside Shaban at Gor Mahia, I knew him as a great player and always played his heart out ensuring that the team won," Dawo told Goal.

"His early 1980's moments at Gor Mahia are iconic and one would like to see the energy and thirst he had in the current players.

"I have known him on a personal level for long even when he started being sick, he is a man I have been keeping in touch with.

"I would like to wish the family peace of mind during these hard times. Everything shall be well, I believe so."

Hamisi was part of Gor Mahia's squad that participated in the African Champions Cup in 1980 where they defeated Horseed of Somalia in the preliminary round and lost to Bendel Insurance of in the subsequent phase.