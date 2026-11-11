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Yosua Arya

AC Milan prepare bumper new contract for Adrien Rabiot as Rossoneri star set for significant pay rise

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AC Milan are preparing to offer Adrien Rabiot a lucrative new contract following his impressive start to the season. The Italian club wants to secure the French midfielder until 2030, with a significant pay rise reflecting his growing importance.

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Rewarding a strong start

Milan are preparing to reward Rabiot with a lucrative new long-term contract, as per Gazzetta. The 31-year-old midfielder has rapidly established himself as a vital figure within the squad during the current campaign.

Rabiot has enjoyed a highly productive season in front of goal for AC Milan. The French international has already recorded five goals in just 13 appearances across all competitions. This impressive run of form has convinced the club hierarchy to move quickly to secure his future. The report suggest executives are already laying the groundwork for an improved deal.

A pillar of the project

Rossoneri owner Gerry Cardinale views Rabiot as a fundamental part of his long-term vision. The club leadership wants to build their future sporting project around the experienced midfielder.

The current agreement between Rabiot and Milan is set to expire in June 2028. However, the proposed contract extension would keep the Frenchman at the club for an additional two years, running until the summer of 2030.

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According to the same report, there is a strong mutual desire to continue the relationship. Both the club and the player are reportedly eager to prolong their successful partnership.

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Significant financial commitment planned

Milan are willing to back their faith in Rabiot with a major financial commitment. The proposed contract extension includes a substantial salary increase to reflect his elevated status within the team. Rabiot currently earns a reported €3.5 million per year with Milan.

Under the newly proposed terms, his guaranteed base salary would jump to €5 million annually. This significantly increased figure does not include additional performance-related bonuses. The new package represents a major statement of intent from the AC Milan board.

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Formal discussions on the horizon

The club will soon take the next formal steps to finalise the contract agreement. Official negotiations between all parties are expected to take place in the near future.

Rossoneri representatives will sit down directly with Veronique Rabiot, who acts as the player's mother and primary agent. She will lead the crucial discussions regarding the improved financial terms and contract length.

Written byYosua Arya

News Writer

Starting his career as an intern at GOAL Indonesia in early 2021, Yosua was promoted to journalist that same year and has consistently written, focusing primarily on English and European football.

Covering the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia was one of his most memorable experiences. At the tournament, Yosua had the opportunity to meet and interview young talents who are now starting to shine at the elite level: Marc Guiu, Franco Mastantuono, and Claudio Echeverri.

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