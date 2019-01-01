'Adrien is a prisoner being held hostage!' - Rabiot's mother lashes out at PSG

The France international midfielder is currently being exiled from the Ligue 1 champions after refusing to discuss a new contract with the club

Adrien Rabiot's mother and agent, Veronique Rabiot, has hit out at 's treatment of her son, comparing him to a prisoner.

Rabiot has been barred from training with the first team after refusing to discuss a contract extension with the club.

The 23-year-old has not played for PSG since December 11, as rumours continue to link him with a move to .

With his contract set to expire at season's end, all Rabiot can do now is wait out the months until he becomes a free agent.

While her son is in exile from Thomas Tuchel's side, Veronique has told L'Equipe that he is suffering from his current situation.

"I do not want to cry about it, or to weaken even more Adrien saying he is not good," Veronique said. "We are attacking the human side here. We are modest. I can only tell you that he feels very badly [about] everything that happens."

But Veronique had little sympathy for PSG, who she feels are treating her son like a prisoner by keeping him away from the club.

"Adrien is a prisoner! He is even held hostage by PSG. Soon it will be dry bread, water, and a dungeon! This environment is cruel."

Rabiot was heavily criticised after he was spotted at a nightclub immediately after PSG's shocking exit at the hands of two weeks ago.

The midfielder also liked a video on social media of Patrice Evra slamming the Parisians for losing to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Veronique has indicated her son accidentally liked the wrong video from Evra, and mocked the idea that PSG could be outraged about Rabiot visiting a nightclub at the same time that they are refusing to play him.

"I can already say that we blamed him for liking the wrong video," Veronique said. "This is not the one where Patrice Evra 'celebrates' the elimination of Paris.

"And then, there is this nightclub outing ... But PSG wants to take care of Adrien's private life too, when they don't even want him anymore!

"They want him to put on his pajamas at nine o'clock, before the game, in front of his TV, to go to bed at eleven o'clock!

"These people do not know the rhythm of life of the players? When a player plays, which is his job, he has a training rhythm. In this case, nothing happens for Adrien.

"Adrien is not going to take a pottery class until something happens. He must take care of himself, let him live!"